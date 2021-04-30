World’s Most Expensive Tesla is 24K Gold Plated, Modified by Caviar Known for Custom iPhones

If you are a filthy rich Tesla fan, then you know that even the most expensive Tesla cars might not feel so exclusive to you. The most money that a Tesla car can draw out of your pocket amounts to $168,990. However, if you still want a Tesla that is even more premium than their costliest car with all possible upgrades, Tesla S Plaid+, Caviar has brought something you might be looking for.

Caviar, a company you know for their modification of iPhones using premium metals, has done their conjuring trick to convert the Tesla Model S into a beauty covered in 24K gold. The modified Tesla Model S Car is named Model Excellence 24K on the Caviar website. The radiator grille, side skirts, bumpers and mirrors are moulded in pure gold. The smooth 24K finish of spokes can lure admirers’ eyes from far away.

Two Caviar gold crowns feature on the bonnet and the rear bumper, providing its concept identity to the car. However, the car steals away your temptation to describe its exclusivity to your friends as it holds a sign under the right rear light telling the ogler its position from among the total 99 cars that come under the limited edition.

The electric car’s 24-carat gold plating is done by the double electroplating technique. The technical part of the EV has not been tinkered by Caviar and its specifications are, obviously, the same as of an unmodded Tesla S Plaid+. The best in a production vehicle, the car has less than 1.9-second 0-60 MPH time, a 200 MPH top speed.

The combination of gold and black gives it its dazzling and glossy look. This colour combination, which was popularised by the 1977 Hollywood blockbuster Smokey and the Bandit, holds its distinct and dominant legacy in the luxury automotive design industry. A blend of technology and luxury, Caviar calls the car a “quintessence of sophistication.”

