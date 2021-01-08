World's Richest Person Elon Musk to Drive into India for the 1st Time, Will Launch Tesla in 2021

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was recently became the world's richest person, overtaking Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.

The news was shared by a Twitter account "Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley" who mentioned in their tweet - "elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion." A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

Interestingly, Teslaman announced very recently that he is planning to set up Tesla's operations in India and will most likely launch their first vehicle by mid-2021. Although Musk has made similar promises in the past too, this time, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has confirmed the same.

In all probability, Tesla will begin its India operations with the Model 3 electric car, which is the most affordable product in the brand's stable and also the most popular one. Since Tesla will bring initial lot of Model 3 via CBU, expect it to be priced north of Rs 50 Lakh.

Musk, who is known for his Twitter fingers recently confirmed once again about India entry a couple of weeks back. This is second time in the last 3 months that Musk has confirmed his plans to launch Tesla in India. In October 2020, Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user about Tesla's possible entry in the country by 2021.

Another Tweet followed his earlier statement mentioning that the company might launch a digital configurator for Model 3 bookings by January 2021, anchoring his earlier statement on India entry. However, Musk later said - Not January, but sometime in 2021, in his most recent tweet.

Musk had first made his intentions clear about entering the Indian market back in 2016, and the company had also begun pre-bookings for a brief time back then. But due to uncertainties of the EV policies and market in the country, the launch was put on hold for the longest time. In due course, the company had to cease bookings, but now, it is being anticipated that those who made bookings earlier will be the first ones to get the Model 3 when launched next year.

Tesla’s Model 3 is not only the most affordable version to date when rolled out in 2017, but it has also emerged as the world’s best-selling electric car. The entry level is available in the following variants – Standard Range (RWD), Standard Range Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD) and Long Range Performance (AWD). Its battery size ranges from 50 kWh to 75 kWh, and driving range from 381 km to 580 km.