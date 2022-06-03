Worried About Missing Stations While Travelling On Trains? Activate A Wakeup Call Now

Passengers often don’t get proper sleep while travelling on trains despite having reserved seats in sleeper or AC coaches. Ask them and they will say what if they miss their station? Despite all the facilities and comfort, travellers have to keep a regular check if they have or are about to reach their destinations.

But don’t you worry now, Railways have started another facility. Passengers can sleep without worrying about reaching their destinations. The railways will now give a wake-up call 20 minutes before the arrival of the stations.

All you have to do is follow a few simple steps and you are sorted.

Call IRCTC helpline number 139 from your mobile phone.

Once the call is received, the passenger will be asked to select the language.

After this, choose the numbers accordingly for a wake-up call.

Passengers will be requested to enter their 10-digit PNR number.

After entering the PNR, it has to be confirmed by pressing 1 number.

That’s it! The wakeup call for the passengers will be set, and they will receive a call 20 minutes before arriving at the station.

Passengers travelling a long distance from 11 pm to 7 am can avail of this facility. And the best part is that the passengers will not have to pay much for this facility. Railways will charge only Rs 3 from the passenger. Now, complete your sleep in the trains stress-free.

The number 139 is a crucial train inquiry service number. It has undergone transformative changes over the years providing round-the-clock services on a real-time basis. One can find the schedule of train arrival or departure, the current status of the train, and fare inquiry.

Passengers can also book a meal on certain trains through 139, the official said. It also provides information related to Tatkal seat availability, cancellation, refund rules, and platform position.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.