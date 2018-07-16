English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
Bill Goldberg is a veteran of hill climb and has used his specially tuned Toyota Tundra at Goodwood FOS in the past too.
Goldberg crashes his Toyota Tundra at Goodwood FOS. (Image: Goodwood Festival of Speed)
We all grew up watching the famous pro-wrestling series called the WWF, which was later renamed to WWE and we all had our favourites. One particular wrestler that created a lot of fanbase for him in a short span of time is legendary Bill Goldberg, who wrestled under the stage name – ‘Goldberg’. Post his retirement from the show business, Goldberg engaged himself in motor racing (you can’t take out adrenaline from a sportsman).
And now in an intriguing and sad video at the same time, Bill Goldberg crashed his NASCAR-spec Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the recently concluded 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Goodwood FOS is notorious for vehicular casualties, thanks to its mile long track with twists and turns, that is lined with hay to help absorb impacts.
Bill Goldberg is a veteran of hill climb and has used his specially tuned Tundra at Goodwood in the past too. As seen in the video, he was going all-in for his run, but stumbles at a tricky section and bounces into the hay. The collision knocked him sideways on the course, bringing out the red flag.
As per various reports, no serious injuries were reported to Bill Goldberg and his Tundra also suffered minor damages, which by the looks of it, are easily repairable.
Also Watch
And now in an intriguing and sad video at the same time, Bill Goldberg crashed his NASCAR-spec Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the recently concluded 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Goodwood FOS is notorious for vehicular casualties, thanks to its mile long track with twists and turns, that is lined with hay to help absorb impacts.
Bill Goldberg is a veteran of hill climb and has used his specially tuned Tundra at Goodwood in the past too. As seen in the video, he was going all-in for his run, but stumbles at a tricky section and bounces into the hay. The collision knocked him sideways on the course, bringing out the red flag.
As per various reports, no serious injuries were reported to Bill Goldberg and his Tundra also suffered minor damages, which by the looks of it, are easily repairable.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today