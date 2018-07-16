Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]

We all grew up watching the famous pro-wrestling series called the WWF, which was later renamed to WWE and we all had our favourites. One particular wrestler that created a lot of fanbase for him in a short span of time is legendary Bill Goldberg, who wrestled under the stage name – ‘Goldberg’. Post his retirement from the show business, Goldberg engaged himself in motor racing (you can’t take out adrenaline from a sportsman).And now in an intriguing and sad video at the same time, Bill Goldberg crashed his NASCAR-spec Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the recently concluded 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Goodwood FOS is notorious for vehicular casualties, thanks to its mile long track with twists and turns, that is lined with hay to help absorb impacts.Bill Goldberg is a veteran of hill climb and has used his specially tuned Tundra at Goodwood in the past too. As seen in the video, he was going all-in for his run, but stumbles at a tricky section and bounces into the hay. The collision knocked him sideways on the course, bringing out the red flag.As per various reports, no serious injuries were reported to Bill Goldberg and his Tundra also suffered minor damages, which by the looks of it, are easily repairable.