Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 37 – Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Watch our Tech and Auto Show Episode 37 having the Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & more.
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 37 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the review of the all-new Hyundai Elite i20 which now comes with an update in the styling department, followed by our in-depth review of Google's flagship device - the Google Pixel 2. There's more, as we also review the all-new Nokia 6 and get into an exclusive conversation with the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to find out about his love for cars.
Watch the show below
