English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 37 – Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More

Watch our Tech and Auto Show Episode 37 having the Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & more.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 37 – Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 37 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the review of the all-new Hyundai Elite i20 which now comes with an update in the styling department, followed by our in-depth review of Google's flagship device - the Google Pixel 2. There's more, as we also review the all-new Nokia 6 and get into an exclusive conversation with the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to find out about his love for cars.

Watch the show below

 
Also, don't forget to follow us on our social media handles. If you are a tech lover, then follow our Facebook and Twitter profiles. If it is everything automobiles that drives you, then follow this Facebook page and this Twitter handle.

And make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel here.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You