WWE Star John Cena Becomes a Part of the Fast and Furious Franchise
The movie's producer and lead actor Vin Diesel announced that John Cena will be joining the franchise in his recent Instagram video.
John Cena and Vin Diesel. (Source: Twitter)
Not a lot of Hollywood movies have drawn in petrolheads the way Fast and Furious merchandise has. Crazy cars, sideways driving, smoking tires and insane stunts are just a part of the movies alongside a debatably accurate script. But the action is mostly why we open such articles that remotely mentions the name of the franchise.
But this isn’t small, as the producer and lead actor of the series, Vin Diesel posted a rather emotional video on his Instagram, announcing John Cena as a new addition to the FnF family. You heard right, the never-ending series of tire squealing sequels will now have WWE star John Cena in the driver’s seat when it comes out next year.
In the past several years, the renowned WWE star has pursued a new career in the entertainment industry, performing voice-overs for animated TV characters and acting on TV and in Movies such as Daddy’s Home alongside Will Ferrell.
In his Instagram video Vin Diesel says “Guys, as you know, I'm always thinking Fast - thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty. I feel like Pablo (Paul Walker), up there, sends me someone. Another soldier for the fight for the truth. And today, someone came by Toretto Gym that speaks to what Pablo would've brought me." Moments later, Cena appears on the screen doing his signature WWE move.
