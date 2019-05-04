X1 Racing League to Commence From October 2019

India’s top international car racers Armaan Ebrahim (29) and Aditya Patel (30) have joined hands to bring a custom-made two-seater sports car racing league to India in the first quarter of next year. The Xtreme1 Racing League or X1 Racing League will be held in a mix of track and street circuits. The league will include eight (8) city-based franchise teams, each comprising of 2 cars and 4 drivers.The X1 Racing League is backed and sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the governing body of motorsports in the country. The league has entered into a long-term exclusive commercial rights partnership with Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), granting exclusive rights including sponsorship, broadcasting, advertising, intellectual property, franchising and new league rights, amongst others exclusively for city-based 4W racing events and/or competitions in league format.Folks at X1 Racing say that they will try and rope in well-known race drivers including former Formula One, Formula E, Indy 500, Le Mans and NASCAR drivers to the X1 Racing League which also happens to be the world's first city-based franchise league in motorsports. Each team will comprise of one international male driver, one international female driver, one Indian international driver, and one Indian domestic driver.In a strong move towards the inclusion of women in motorsports in India and pushing the theme of gender neutrality in sports, female drivers will race along with male drivers in this first-of-its-kind format.Races will take place on Saturdays and Sundays. Each race will be of 45 minutes duration and there will be 3 races per day, with innovative race formats. Noida’s Buddh International and the MMRT in Chennai are the obvious choices for the track venues and the street races will be announced by the founders in near future.The league will comprise of 8 city-based franchises and are in extensive discussions with many prospects.