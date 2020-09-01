Xiaomi Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Makes Ninebot Go-Kart Pro in Partnership with Lamborghini

Chinese company Xiaomi is marking its tenth anniversary this year. In order to make the celebrations special, they are creating a special edition of a fully electric Ninebot Go-Kart Pro. This vehicle will be made in collaboration with luxury car maker Lamborghini.

The Chinese company has joined hands with the Italian carmaker to come up with all new go-kart. This exciting vehicle is not only great in terms of specifications but is also phenomenal in terms of looks.

The Ninebot Go-Kart Pro Lamborghini Edition has a massive 432-watt-hour battery pack. Xiaomi claims that this battery can easily provide a range of 24 kilometres. The top speed of this never-seen-before vehicle is 40 kilometre per hour. One of the best aspects of this vehicle is that it is extremely affordable. The yellow coloured go-kart is priced at Rs 1.10 Lakh only.

The report also mentions that the battery of the vehicle is so powerful that it can take 20 laps of 12 hundred meters on one charge. Since the weight of the go-kart is very less even speed as average as 40 km/hr will feel quite high. Furthermore, Ninebot Go-Kart Pro can hold up to 100 kilograms in terms of weight.

If we look at the interior, we will see a chin splitter, a Superleggera rear wing, and an “F1-styled” steering wheel with a functional digital speedometer and a red stripe centre.

What majority of the people would not have expected is the fact that the go-kart comes with a four-speaker sound system. This system is capable of playing music with Bluetooth connectivity.

The vehicle also has aesthetic ‘Ice Lake Blue’ LED headlamps. The go-kart is also equipped with both handbrake and foot brake for the rider’s convenience.