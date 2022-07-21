Xiaomi Electric Car Could Be Unveiled Next Month, Here's All You Need to Know

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi may unveil its first prototype of a four-wheeler electric vehicle at an event to be held in August. The rumour mill has it that the Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, has scheduled a public function where the EV will be revealed.

It was in November 2021, when Xiaomi announced their first electric car to be mass produced in 2024. Now, the rumour mill has it that the company is ready to lift the curtains off their prototype, way before postulated time.

Reports claimed that Jun spends most of his time at the auto headquarters of Xiaomi so that the unveiling goes as smoothly as possible. He is closely monitoring all the aspects associated with the prototype, including all the tests that would be conducted after the alleged unveil.

Xiaomi has given the responsibility to design their first electric car to HVST Automobile design. This is the same company that gave the Weltmeister Motor’s concept car, Maven, its curves and edges.

After announcing its plans to introduce an electric car honing the MI logo, the company declared that it would invest more than $10 billion over the next 10 years into building a trusted car brand. Xiaomi has also set up the Xiaomi Auto headquarters, alongside its Research & Development division in Yizhuang, Beijing.

A large chunk of the capital, $780 million, has also been invested in a company called Beijing Weilan New Energy Pvt. Ltd. that is working towards the next generation of solid-state batteries.

Xiaomi plans to launch its cars in two segments – A and B. The first segment will be equipped with L2 autonomous driving support, while the second segment will likely have L3 autonomous driving, as per media reports. This will reflect in the price difference too, with the L3 autonomous driving-equipped car being several lakhs dearer.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.