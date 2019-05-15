Yamaha Achieves 10 Million Production Milestone in India

India Yamaha Motor (IYM), the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer announced the production milestone of 10 million units in India. Yamaha's operations in India began back in 1985. IYM’s three manufacturing facilities at Surajpur, Faridabad and Chennai jointly contributed to the overall production achievement. The 10 millionth product rolled out at this ceremony was the Yamaha FZS-FI Version 3.0 from its Chennai factory.On this occasion, the company achieved another major accomplishment of producing 5 million units just in the last seven years between 2012 & 2019. The scooter models in this period contributed to 44 percent of the overall production with Fascino being the major contributor. Out of the 10 Million units produced till date, 80 percent units were manufactured at the Surajpur & Faridabad facilities and 20 percent units were manufactured at the Chennai facility. Also, the motorcycle models contributed to 77.88 lakh units whereas the scooter models contributed to 22.12 lakh units.“The journey for Yamaha has been quite exciting all these years. We have received a phenomenal response from our customers from across the country. This landmark achievement is a testimony of our growing popularity and demand for our products which are exciting, stylish and sporty. This would not have been possible without the support of our employees, dealer partners, suppliers and vendors. They have played a key role and have extended their support throughout in line with the company’s business direction to achieve this important milestone. Going forward, we will continue to excite our customers and empower their lives through world-class products and services”, said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.Yamaha's first major milestone was achieved in 1999 when the Surajpur factory hit the 1 million unit production milestone. Thirteen years later i.e. in 2012, the 5 million unit production milestone was achieved at the same factory. Another key breakthrough was achieved in 2016 when IYM reached the One million production milestone for its scooters in India since the launch of its first scooter model Ray in 2012. Now, 7 years later, the company with the support of its new production facility at Chennai and the wider product portfolio has successfully achieved the 10 million units production mark.With a production capacity of 4.5 lakh units in 2015 to 9 lakh units in 2019, the Chennai factory is leading the way for IYM in terms of meeting the production targets of the company every year. In the last 5 years, the Chennai factory along with Surajpur & Faridabad factory have together met their production targets from 7.40 lakh units in 2014 to 10.2 lakh units in 2018.