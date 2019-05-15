English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamaha Achieves 10 Million Production Milestone in India
India Yamaha Motor currently has factories in Chennai, Surajpur & Faridabad which have produced 5 million units in the last 7 years.
India Yamaha Motor achieves 10 million production milestone in India. (Image: Yamaha)
Loading...
India Yamaha Motor (IYM), the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer announced the production milestone of 10 million units in India. Yamaha's operations in India began back in 1985. IYM’s three manufacturing facilities at Surajpur, Faridabad and Chennai jointly contributed to the overall production achievement. The 10 millionth product rolled out at this ceremony was the Yamaha FZS-FI Version 3.0 from its Chennai factory.
On this occasion, the company achieved another major accomplishment of producing 5 million units just in the last seven years between 2012 & 2019. The scooter models in this period contributed to 44 percent of the overall production with Fascino being the major contributor. Out of the 10 Million units produced till date, 80 percent units were manufactured at the Surajpur & Faridabad facilities and 20 percent units were manufactured at the Chennai facility. Also, the motorcycle models contributed to 77.88 lakh units whereas the scooter models contributed to 22.12 lakh units.
“The journey for Yamaha has been quite exciting all these years. We have received a phenomenal response from our customers from across the country. This landmark achievement is a testimony of our growing popularity and demand for our products which are exciting, stylish and sporty. This would not have been possible without the support of our employees, dealer partners, suppliers and vendors. They have played a key role and have extended their support throughout in line with the company’s business direction to achieve this important milestone. Going forward, we will continue to excite our customers and empower their lives through world-class products and services”, said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.
Yamaha's first major milestone was achieved in 1999 when the Surajpur factory hit the 1 million unit production milestone. Thirteen years later i.e. in 2012, the 5 million unit production milestone was achieved at the same factory. Another key breakthrough was achieved in 2016 when IYM reached the One million production milestone for its scooters in India since the launch of its first scooter model Ray in 2012. Now, 7 years later, the company with the support of its new production facility at Chennai and the wider product portfolio has successfully achieved the 10 million units production mark.
With a production capacity of 4.5 lakh units in 2015 to 9 lakh units in 2019, the Chennai factory is leading the way for IYM in terms of meeting the production targets of the company every year. In the last 5 years, the Chennai factory along with Surajpur & Faridabad factory have together met their production targets from 7.40 lakh units in 2014 to 10.2 lakh units in 2018.
On this occasion, the company achieved another major accomplishment of producing 5 million units just in the last seven years between 2012 & 2019. The scooter models in this period contributed to 44 percent of the overall production with Fascino being the major contributor. Out of the 10 Million units produced till date, 80 percent units were manufactured at the Surajpur & Faridabad facilities and 20 percent units were manufactured at the Chennai facility. Also, the motorcycle models contributed to 77.88 lakh units whereas the scooter models contributed to 22.12 lakh units.
“The journey for Yamaha has been quite exciting all these years. We have received a phenomenal response from our customers from across the country. This landmark achievement is a testimony of our growing popularity and demand for our products which are exciting, stylish and sporty. This would not have been possible without the support of our employees, dealer partners, suppliers and vendors. They have played a key role and have extended their support throughout in line with the company’s business direction to achieve this important milestone. Going forward, we will continue to excite our customers and empower their lives through world-class products and services”, said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.
Yamaha's first major milestone was achieved in 1999 when the Surajpur factory hit the 1 million unit production milestone. Thirteen years later i.e. in 2012, the 5 million unit production milestone was achieved at the same factory. Another key breakthrough was achieved in 2016 when IYM reached the One million production milestone for its scooters in India since the launch of its first scooter model Ray in 2012. Now, 7 years later, the company with the support of its new production facility at Chennai and the wider product portfolio has successfully achieved the 10 million units production mark.
With a production capacity of 4.5 lakh units in 2015 to 9 lakh units in 2019, the Chennai factory is leading the way for IYM in terms of meeting the production targets of the company every year. In the last 5 years, the Chennai factory along with Surajpur & Faridabad factory have together met their production targets from 7.40 lakh units in 2014 to 10.2 lakh units in 2018.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results