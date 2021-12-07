CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Auto » Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi Sports Scooter Gets New Metallic Black Paint Job
Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi Sports Scooter Gets New Metallic Black Paint Job

Yamaha Aerox 155 finishes in Metallic Black. (Image: India Yamaha Motor)

The new 'Metallic Black' colour scheme on the Yamaha Aerox 155 is inspired by Yamaha's ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range.

The buzz around the Aerox 155 only seems to be growing with time, with the company introducing a new paint job. The ‘Metallic Black’ colour is inspired by Yamaha’s ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range, and costs the same as the already existing colour options - Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.

Yamaha India had a surprise up its sleeves as the Japanese automaker launched a brand new product alongside the expected launch of the Yamaha 2021 YZF-R15 series. This is the Aerox 155 Maxi scooter which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Aerox 155 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by the end of September 2021. And, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will come in 2 colour options - Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. In addition to the standard colours, Aerox 155 will also be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

The engine gets a new cylinder head and a compact combustion chamber to achieve a higher compression ratio, boosting combustion efficiency. It also has optimized coolant pathways to improve reliability, and the same lightweight forged piston spec as the YZF-R15.

A DiASil Cylinder has also been used for excellent heat dissipation. The Aerox 155 also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, whereas the Stop and Start System, boosts fuel efficiency.

first published:December 07, 2021, 16:30 IST