Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi Sports Scooter Gets New Metallic Black Paint Job

The buzz around the Aerox 155 only seems to be growing with time, with the company introducing a new paint job. The ‘Metallic Black’ colour is inspired by Yamaha’s ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range, and costs the same as the already existing colour options - Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.

Yamaha India had a surprise up its sleeves as the Japanese automaker launched a brand new product alongside the expected launch of the Yamaha 2021 YZF-R15 series. This is the Aerox 155 Maxi scooter which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Aerox 155 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by the end of September 2021. And, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will come in 2 colour options - Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. In addition to the standard colours, Aerox 155 will also be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

The engine gets a new cylinder head and a compact combustion chamber to achieve a higher compression ratio, boosting combustion efficiency. It also has optimized coolant pathways to improve reliability, and the same lightweight forged piston spec as the YZF-R15.

A DiASil Cylinder has also been used for excellent heat dissipation. The Aerox 155 also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, whereas the Stop and Start System, boosts fuel efficiency.

