Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi Sports Scooter Launched in India at Rs 1.29 Lakh

Yamaha India had a surprise up its sleeves as the Japanese automaker launched a brand new product alongside the expected launch of the Yamaha 2021 YZF-R15 series. This is the Aerox 155 Maxi scooter which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Aerox 155 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by the end of September 2021. And, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will come in 2 colour options - Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. In addition to the standard colours, Aerox 155 will also be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The engine gets a new cylinder head and a compact combustion chamber to achieve a higher compression ratio, boosting combustion efficiency. It also has optimized coolant pathways to improve reliability, and the same lightweight forged piston spec as the YZF-R15. A DiASil Cylinder has also been used for excellent heat dissipation. The Aerox 155 also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, whereas the Stop and Start System, boost fuel efficiency.

On the Chassis front, the trail is 5 mm longer to bring excellent straight-line stability and a more motorcycle-like feel, while retaining the Aerox 155’s determined handling capabilities. The front is managed by 26mm telescopic suspension, while the rear gets dual pitch springs with the mounting angle increased by 2° for improved pillion seating. The Aerox 155 comes with lightweight 14-inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tyres, and braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at the front with ABS. Ground clearance stands at 145mm.

At the front, the LED headlights give the rider excellent night-time visibility, as per Yamaha. The rear taillight consists of 12 compact LEDs that give a 3D appearance and accentuates the machine’s appeal. The Maxi Sports Scooter also gets a large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi-Information Display (MID) that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, Fuel consumption, Malfunction notification, Revs Dashboard, and Ranking. For the convenience of riders, the fuel refill option has been provided with an external fuel lid. The information displayed can also be toggled via the handlebar switch.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Key Features:

- 155cc Fi LC4V, liquid-cooled engine with VVA

- Single Channel ABS

- 14-inch wheels with Wider 140mm rear tyre

- Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App

- 5.8-inch LCD Cluster

- LED Headlight / LED Taillight

- 24.5 Litre Under-seat storage

- External Fuel Lid

In terms of storage, the front compartment contains a charging socket with a port at the bottom for the charging cable to pass through. Under the seat, a storage capacity of 24.5 litres is offered, enough for one full-face helmet to fit along with rain gear, etc. The Footboards are also steeper for a sportier feel and a better fit with a forward-leaning riding position, and a 5.5-litre fuel tank is placed in between.

