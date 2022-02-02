Yamaha Aerox 155 Review: An Enthusiast's Guide to the Perfect Scooter

Yamaha fans and motorcycle enthusiasts can agree with me when i say that since the death of its four (two) stroke engines, the brand’s lineup (in India) wasn’t as exciting for a very long time. But then the r15 came like a ray of light in the darkness and we saw hope. Through its generation(s) we saw commendable upgrades that only made us grow more fond of the motorcycle. Now the heart of that motorcycle has been put in this. A scooter, called the Aerox 155. A new product and a new story. So enough with the intro because we have quite a lot to talk about this one.

Design

Now Yamaha has done a splendid job in matching the scooters exterior design with what it holds at heart. The scooter looks fast and aggressive with sharp edges everywhere. Also, with its striking paint schemes, there is a lot going on, but none that seems out of place.

With its LED headlights, the step-through format on your foot, and the 14-inch wheels clearly suggests that Speed is its business.

Build Quality

Now all this might pull you in for a closer look and that’s when you will spot a few cost cutting maneuvers on the scooter. For a scooter that is positioned at a premium segment, the Aerox had rather flimsy switchgear. Also, in addition to a few panel gaps here and there, the scooter also gets flimsy plastic in places like the fuel filler cap.

Practicality and Creature Comfort

Now Yamaha has given a few smart places to store your belongings, like the little cubby hole at the front. However, this will not fit the modern bigger phones and is more suited for keys or wallets. The lack of floorboard is due to the position of the fuel tank, which has also resulted in a bigger boot space of 24.5-litres.

The Aerox comes with connectivity feature as well but with limited functionalities. There is no GPS navigation or music controls. What you do get is SMS and call alerts along with a feature to check your last parked location.

The Aerox is a scooter, but as you can see, no floorboard. what you get are two grooves to set your foot in. The space in it is ample, you can move your foot around and it doesn’t feel cramped at all. As for the riding position, the seat is a bit high for a scooter, but the seat is wide and there is plenty of room to move around. You get a fairly upright riding position that won’t break your back.

However, taller riders who anything above 5’10 will have issues accommodating their knee. And considering that the step in the seat comes in quite early, moving further back might not be an option too.

Performance and Ride Quality

The Aerox 155 gets the same engine as the R15 with a few less ponies. But that does not stop it from being the quickest scooter in India. The power delivery is linear and not intimidating. It carries its momentum rapidly and consistently, all the way to triple digit speeds. The 15hp on tap that is laudable by at least scooter standards, the Aerox is zippy and provides smooth overtakes in city traffic, while being capable of cruising on highway at 90-100kmph. We managed to achieve a top-speed of 117kmph which was laudable.

Now, it’s a sport scooter so we must talk handling. The Aerox is an amazing handler at high speeds. Now, unlike other scooters in the market, the Aerox feels a but heavy around corners and demands a little effort to tip it in. This is also due to the stiff-set suspension along with the 14-inch wheel wrapped in fat tyres. The barter, however, is unshakable stability that comes with each corner. The scooter feels planted on a rail while taking corners which inspires more confidence to the rider.

Now sadly, there are no accessories to improve the braking performance on the Aerox. The 230-mm disc brake at the front, while being adequate with its duties even at high speeds lack feel at the lever. Additionally, the rear drum brakes is where we thought Yamaha should improve as the setup felt quite feeble.

Verdict

Now, in the eyes of a performance oriented petrolhead, the Aerox 155 is a damn good scooter. the Aerox is very much capable to carve a niche for itself at the end of the day it is still a scooter and the word scooter comes with a myriad of expectations in India. In my eyes, the Aerox actually makes for a good second two-wheeler for my garage. Weekend short trips and the occasional fun spirited riding yes. Chores, errands and daily long city rides, not so much.

