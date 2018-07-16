Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally Edition Launched at Rs 57,898, Inspired from the MT-09

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a new edition to its Cygnus Ray ZR scooter series with the all-new ‘Street Rally’ Edition, which has been priced at Rs 57,898 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available at the company’s dealerships from the last week of July 2018.The new ‘Street Rally’ edition is available in two different colours – Rally Red and Racing Blue – and adopts a newly designed ‘Wing Style fairing’ (front fairing) inspired from the Yamaha MT-09 which, along with serving as the wind deflector, also gives the scooter a sporty look. The new ‘Knuckle Guard’ protects from windblasts on the handle grip and the movable front fender protects from mud splatter, while both add up to its sporty appeal. The characterized ‘Rising Air Tail’ along with the sharp, sporty mirrors and a fully digital instrument cluster complete the scooter.The Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition continues to draw power from an air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, 113cc engine that comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) unit. The scooter comes with a 170 mm front disc brake, alloy wheels and 21 litres of under seat storage capacity.