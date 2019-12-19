Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Launched in India at Rs 66,430
With fuel injection, the new Fascino 125 is powered by a new 125-cc engine that produces 8bhp and 9.7Nm of torque.
Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Yamaha has launched the Fascino 125 Fi in India at Rs 66,430 (ex-showroom). The new iteration replaces the 113-cc offering that was sold ahead of this. In its new avatar, the scooter will take on the likes of Honda Grazia, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, TVS Ntorq 124 and others.
With fuel injection, the new Fascino 125 is powered by a new 125-cc engine that produces 8bhp and 9.7Nm of torque. The company claims that the new motorcycle comes with 30 per cent more power than the outgoing version. It also gets a start-stop system and uses a lightweight frame and weighs just 99kg. Yamaha claims that the new fuel injection results in improved fuel efficiency that is rated at 58kmpl in the new model.
Like the Honda Activa, the new Fascino too promises silent start with the help of a new start motor-generator. Like the outgoing version, the new Fascino 125 retains the retro-themed design language with metallic colour options and a reasonable amount of chrome elements.
The scooter sits on 12-inch alloy wheels and comes with Unified Braking System or CBS in Yamaha lingo. Other notable features include a side-stand cut off switch, multi-function key, foldable hook, USB charging among others.
