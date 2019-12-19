Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Launched in India at Rs 66,430

With fuel injection, the new Fascino 125 is powered by a new 125-cc engine that produces 8bhp and 9.7Nm of torque.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Launched in India at Rs 66,430
Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Yamaha has launched the Fascino 125 Fi in India at Rs 66,430 (ex-showroom). The new iteration replaces the 113-cc offering that was sold ahead of this. In its new avatar, the scooter will take on the likes of Honda Grazia, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, TVS Ntorq 124 and others.

With fuel injection, the new Fascino 125 is powered by a new 125-cc engine that produces 8bhp and 9.7Nm of torque. The company claims that the new motorcycle comes with 30 per cent more power than the outgoing version. It also gets a start-stop system and uses a lightweight frame and weighs just 99kg. Yamaha claims that the new fuel injection results in improved fuel efficiency that is rated at 58kmpl in the new model.

Like the Honda Activa, the new Fascino too promises silent start with the help of a new start motor-generator. Like the outgoing version, the new Fascino 125 retains the retro-themed design language with metallic colour options and a reasonable amount of chrome elements.

The scooter sits on 12-inch alloy wheels and comes with Unified Braking System or CBS in Yamaha lingo. Other notable features include a side-stand cut off switch, multi-function key, foldable hook, USB charging among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram