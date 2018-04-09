English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamaha Fascino New Colour Options Launched, Priced at Rs 54,593

The new colour models will continue to offer an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 113 cc, engine which comes with a continuous variable transmission (CVT).

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
Yamaha Fascino New Colour Options Launched, Priced at Rs 54,593
2018 Yamaha Fascino. (Photo: Yamaha)
India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) has announced the launch of new colour models to its existing range of Fascino scooters.

The new Fascino range, however, only includes new colour options and there are no mechanical changes on it.

Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. added, “Yamaha is committed to offer exciting upgrades on its product line from time to time. Fascino has always been popular among customers since its launch, owing to its technologically advanced features and stylish appearance. Its enhanced features are targeted towards the young audience who look for fashionable and trendy scooters along with comfort.”

Also Read: Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review

The new colour models will continue to offer an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 113 cc, engine which comes with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) that is claimed to offer fuel efficiency of 66 km/l (under standard test conditions). In addition to practical functions such as comfort and storage, the new Fascino also has features such as new body styling with dynamic curves embellished with chrome-plating placed on the front fascia along with a new Fascino emblem, a Blue Core engine with high combustion efficiency to offer among the best fuel efficiency in the class, weight of only 103 kg that contributes to both fuel efficiency and ease of handling, stylish new graphics on the front and the sides of the external body and dual tone seat-covers with a raise grab-bars to woe customers who value a sense of luxury and quality.

The Yamaha Fascino is priced at Rs 54,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Watch:

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
