Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.36 Lakh, Looks Sporty

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of a new version of their existing FZ 25 motorcycle, called the Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition which has been priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As per the Japanese automaker, the Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition is a limited edition model and the company is working towards making more such Monster Energy MotoGP limited editions of its other models, in the future.

Launched under Yamaha’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ initiative, the Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background. The FZ 25 model continues to retain the same BS-VI compliant 249-cc air-cooled, SOHC, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 20.8 PS at 8000 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.1 Nm at 6000 rpm.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha’s Racing DNA. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional. Till now we are first in all three Standings - Team, Constructor and Rider. As a brand, our objective is to bring global racing excitement onto Indian roads and today, we are launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”

Also Watch:

The FZ 25 continues to pack in features like the Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day Time Running Lamp, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, Under cowl and Side Stand with an Engine Cut-off Switch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here