Yamaha FZ-X Targets Customers who Seek Touring, Fascino Brings Innovation: Interview

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of a brand new motorcycle in the form of the Yamaha FZ-X, and has also promised a hybrid-tech-enabled version of their retro scooter, the Fascino 125. We find out more about these announcements and also, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Japanese manufacturer in our interview.

Here, Ravinder Singh, Sr VP - Sales and Marketing at Yamaha India spills the beans on what was the ideology behind the development of the Yamaha FZ-X, what was it that they found in their market study before hitting the drawing board and also, what kind of a customer they had in mind while making their latest motorcycle. Coming to the scooter, we get to know about how the hybrid technology in the Fascino 125 helps the rider in real0world riding conditions and how it is an evolved version of the silent start technology that Yamaha introduced in the Fascino earlier.

WATCH INTERVIEW:

That’s not it, we also talk about what can be expected from the Japanese automaker in the coming months and how the understandings were taken during the first lockdown due to Covid-19, and how has that helped them after the restrictions of the second lockdown are being lifted across the country. Watch all of this and more in the video above.

