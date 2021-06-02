Yamaha FZ25, FZS25 Price in India Cut by up to Rs 20,000, Now Most Affordable 250cc Bikes in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has announced that a price cut on the Yamaha FZ25 and the Yamaha FZS25 in India. This price revision, as per the company, comes after Yamaha managed to decrease the input costs in the making and selling of these motorcycles. The company, however, has not spoken about how they managed to do this and in which particular department has this happened as almost every other automaker is citing rising input costs and subsequently, increasing the price of their products.

Coming to the motorcycles themselves, the FZ25 was previously priced at Rs 1,53,600 and will now retail at Rs 1,34,800 – which means it has got a price decrease of Rs 18,800. The higher-spec Yamaha FSZ25 on the other hand was priced at Rs 1,58,600 but will now be sold for Rs 1,39,300 – which means it has got a price cut of Rs 19,300 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

With this update, the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS25 have become the most affordable 250cc motorcycles in the market and makes them cost quite a lot less than their competition. For example, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh and the Bajaj Dominar 250 costs Rs 1.70 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Mechanically, and feature-wise, the motorcycles have remained unchanged. The new price, then, makes a big impact on their value for money promise and this could be a move that helps Yamaha boost the sales of its 250cc offerings.

