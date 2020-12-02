Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.09 Lakh, Gets Bluetooth Connectivity

Yamaha India has announced the Vintage Edition of their popular motorcycle offering FZS in India. This comes as the Yamaha FZ motorcycle completes 10 years of existence in the Indian market, and the Vintage Edition is aimed at those who are a fan of FZ series of motorcycles.

In terms of changes, the Yamaha FZS-FI Vintage Edition comes with a special edition green paint along with leather finish seat cover. Additionally, it also gets different body graphics. But the big change is the fact that the Vintage Edition will come with Bluetooth connectivity which will allow the motorcycle to connect to a smartphone through the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are committed to offering better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles.”

The Yamaha FZS-FI ABS Vintage edition is priced at Rs 1,09,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available at all the authorized Yamaha Dealerships across India.