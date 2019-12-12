Yamaha Inaugurates New 'Blue Square' Showroom in Chennai

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced a new initiative to propagate ‘The Call of the Blue’ with the opening of “Blue Square”, a concept-driven showroom that institutes Yamaha’s racing DNA of excitement, sport & style. The Call of the Blue started in the year 2018 expanded into products and through experiences in 2019.

The “Blue Square” institutes Yamaha’s identity of racing DNA through visual and exhibitory outline of showroom design on the exterior porticos of the outlet, BLUE-themed interior ambience inside the outlets, exciting display of motorcycles based upon racing DNA of Yamaha, along with accessories, apparels and genuine spare parts to realize the brand’s excitement, sporty & stylish personality. A line up of accessories and apparels are also the prime focus of the company for the “Blue Square”.

At the new “Blue Square”, the record management interface will maintain a log of all customer records, digitally. Customers can directly download the product brochures by scanning the vehicle QR Codes. The purpose of maintaining customer information digitally is to provide one-to-one marketing which will help in on-time communication and speedy responses. In the future, technologies like face-scanning systems will be introduced. Yamaha in the coming years will also connect “Dealer Management System” for more effective and on-time communication.

Additionally, a café to rewind and discuss business and promotion will be available. Alongside, Blue Streaks which supports in speedy redressal of customer queries will conduct touring programs with the help of a riding advisor. “Blue Square” will further drive Yamaha’s India strategy to build its market for premium motorcycles and scooters in the future. The first official launch was done in Chennai today at Bikerz where the “Blue Square” outlet of size 4000 sq. feet was opened to the public. Along with regular line-ups, the latest superbikes will also be on display and sale.

