Yamaha India Launches Apparel and Accessories Range on Amazon India, Includes Protective Riding Gear

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd. has announced the online availability of its range of Apparels and Accessories on Amazon India. This is for the first time in India that Yamaha will sell its Apparels and Accessories online.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today’s announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience. Recently we have started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers. Now, Yamaha will widen its customer reach for attractive riding apparels and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign.”

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India includes a range of riding apparels such as T-shirts and jackets. Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like tank pads, bike cover, seat cover, USB mobile charger, engine guard, skid plate, frame slider, graphic set, floor mats and the scooter guard set.