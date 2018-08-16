Yamaha India Launches YZF-R15 V 3.0 Moto GP Limited Edition at Rs 1.3 Lakh

Yamaha FZS-FI DARKNIGHT. (Image: Yamaha)

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has introduced YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 CC) Moto GP Limited Edition and Yamaha FZS-FI (149 CC) with rear disc brake in two new colors. The all new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Moto GP Limited Edition in ‘Yamaha Racing Blue’ colour gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the fairing, tank and side panels and is priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh (Ex Showroom Delhi).The Blue Core Technology enabled Yamaha FZS-FI (149 CC) has got two new colors with rear disc – “MATTGREEN” and “DARKNIGHT” and is priced at Rs 87,042 (Ex Showroom Delhi). Yamaha has also developed its new brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’.On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Motofumi Shitara said, “Yamaha’s global corporate mission of realizing kando should be expressively achieved through all of its products or related experiences. Being a #CustomerFirst brand, it is our duty to create delightful experiences for customers that can enrich their lives in the long run. The launch of “The Call of the Blue” should convey Yamaha customers or any customer of two wheelers about the brand’s commitment to provide highly advanced technology as well as treasuring style through its two wheelers. The launch of new products under the campaign launch will offer exciting experiences put together by the Yamaha uniqueness.”