Yamaha India Launches YZF-R15 V 3.0 Moto GP Limited Edition at Rs 1.3 Lakh
The all new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Moto GP Limited Edition in ‘Yamaha Racing Blue’ colour gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the fairing, tank and side panels.
Yamaha R15 MoviStar Edition. (Image: Yamaha)
India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has introduced YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 CC) Moto GP Limited Edition and Yamaha FZS-FI (149 CC) with rear disc brake in two new colors. The all new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Moto GP Limited Edition in ‘Yamaha Racing Blue’ colour gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the fairing, tank and side panels and is priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh (Ex Showroom Delhi).
On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Motofumi Shitara said, “Yamaha’s global corporate mission of realizing kando should be expressively achieved through all of its products or related experiences. Being a #CustomerFirst brand, it is our duty to create delightful experiences for customers that can enrich their lives in the long run. The launch of “The Call of the Blue” should convey Yamaha customers or any customer of two wheelers about the brand’s commitment to provide highly advanced technology as well as treasuring style through its two wheelers. The launch of new products under the campaign launch will offer exciting experiences put together by the Yamaha uniqueness.”
