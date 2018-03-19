Yamaha Introduces New Color Options to the Cygnus Ray-ZR

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has introduced new color options to the Cygnus Ray-ZR. Retaining its features, the new variants actively adopts modern spin. The Cygnus Ray-ZR is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, 113 cc, “BLUE CORE” engine. It features a lightweight body (103 kg) and offers user-friendliness. The main features also include a well-designed instrument cluster with excellent readability even at night along with tubeless tyres. The model is now available in five colors - Armada Blue (Disc), Matt Green (Disc/Drum), Maverick Blue (Disc/Drum), Rooster Red (Disc) along with the existing Darknight Edition (Disc).Till date, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has enhanced its scooter lineup in Indian market by consistently launching products that respond to a wide variety of user needs, such as the Cygnus Ray Z targeted to young people, the family-oriented Cygnus Alpha and the fashion scooter Fascino.Mr. Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. added, “As the two-wheeler industry recorded a growth of almost 8% in the year 2017, the scooters segment maintained its growth momentum at 12%. The brand has been able to make steady inroads and will rev hearts with many more exciting products, particularly targeted at trend-conscious young customers. By introducing new colors in Cygnus Ray ZR, the company will look forward to reinstate fresh excitement in this segment.”