1-min read

Yamaha Launches 'Call of the Blue 2.0' Campaign with MotoGP Editions of Three Models

The campaign calls for a new series of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers including the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, FZ 25 and Cygnus Ray ZR.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
The MotoGp Edition of Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0. (Image source: Yamaha)
After a successful run with the first edition of 'Call of the Blue' campaign, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. launched the new pan India brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue 2.0’. The brand campaign of Yamaha draws parallel to its product planning, marketing and customer engagement strategies.

The Call of the Blue was launched in August 2018 to deliver the uniqueness of the brand by building up the exhilaration of Yamaha racing through its products and related experiences. The campaign witnessed notable success with outdoor activities conducted across 6 cities where a unique sportiness and excitement of the brand had entranced the motorcycle enthusiasts to throttle up the whole time they had spent into the world of Yamaha.

FZ25 MototGP edition. (Image source: Yamaha) FZ25 MototGP edition. (Image source: Yamaha)

The campaign calls for a new series of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers including the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, FZ 25 and Cygnus Ray ZR. The new Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will run the show for the brand’s vision to represent Yamaha’s racing spirit and passion into regular street-riding. The Yamaha YZR-M1 inspired branding can be found appearing on the fairing, tank and side panels outlining its R-DNA pedigree. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed block logo and the brand slogan logo. Additionally, the ‘racing branded’ T-shirt is offered complimentary with the purchase of the two-wheelers from the lineup of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019.

RAYZR MotoGP edition. (Image source: Yamaha) RAYZR MotoGP edition. (Image source: Yamaha)

The special edition bikes will be sold at a premium over the standard model. The YZF R15 V3.0 will be sold at Rs 1.42 lakh, the FZ-25 at Rs 1.36 lakh, and the Cygnus Ray Z at Rs 59,028. All prices ex-showroom.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

