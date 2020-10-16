Yamaha Launches Connect X Bluetooth Technology with Features Including Geo Location, E-Lock For FZ Series

Yamaha has launched the “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X”, application enabled with Bluetooth technology for the FZS-FI Dark knight BS-VI variant. However, the entire series of FZ-FI & FZS-FI (150cc) BS-VI motorcycles can upgrade to this technology by buying the device as an extra accessory at Authorized Yamaha Dealerships & connect to Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X.

With the introduction of the Bluetooth connectivity feature the Ex-showroom Price of FZS-FI Dark knight has been revised to Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). FZS-FI Dark knight with the new feature will be available for sale at all the Yamaha Authorized dealerships from November 1 onwards.

There are 6 main features in the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application. The application is designed in a way that it enables the rider to connect to the bike by a ‘Single touch’ on the mobile. From the mobile device the rider can access features like Answer Back, E-Lock, Locate My Bike and Hazard.

The new connectivity feature comes with six functions including Answer Back which upon engaging makes the bike's indicators blink and sound the horn, E-Lock which locks your motorcycle to prevent theft, Geolocation where the turn indicators will light up for 10 seconds, Hazard lights, riding history and parking record.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are committed to enhance buying experience and personalized customer services (One to one Service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. We want to enhance the ride experience of our customers with the connected technologies. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application is set to be the most practical, convenient and reliable Bluetooth connectivity technology available for FZ customers in India & in future we will expand to all the lineup of our two wheelers. Each of the functionalities are methodically crafted to help the bikers with a seamless experience of convenience & safety.”

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application can be downloaded from Play Store or iOS App Store for free. Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X can be enabled in just two simple steps of registration.