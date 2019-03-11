English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamaha Launches Fascino Darknight Edition Scooter in India at Rs 56,793
The Darknight edition of the Yamaha Fascino also comes with a Unified Braking System (UBS) system.
Yamaha Fascino Darknight Edition. (Photo: Yamaha India)
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has announced a new Darknight edition of the Fascino scooter that comes with Unified Braking System (UBS) along with additional features like maintenance free battery. In 2019, the company has introduced the ABS enabled YZF-R15 Version 3.0, the new FZ FI, FZS FI, FZ 25, Fazer 25 and scooters with UBS and maintenance free battery in several colour options.
The price of the new Fascino Darknight edition is Rs 56,793 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said on the occasion, “Yamaha is committed to establishing its uniqueness through exciting, stylish and sporty products and experiences. Yamaha Fascino has already gone up and about its unique style and excitement in the market. The new Darknight edition will further create an urbane style which is in line with Yamaha’s efforts to add Darknight editions in many other two-wheelers.”
Yamaha Fascino has considerably earned its name about being unique in styling since its launch in 2015. In 2019, Yamaha had introduced a modish colour “Season green”.
| Edited by: Nagarjun Dwarakanath
