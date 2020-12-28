Yamaha Launches New Campaign to Showcase Features of Fascino and Ray ZR 125cc Scooters

Yamaha Motor India group of companies has announced its new test ride campaign “Test Ride My Yamaha” for its customers across the country. As per the company, the aim of this campaign is to create awareness on the advanced safety features and technologies of the company’s 125 cc scooter models – the Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI.

In a statement released by the company, the Japanese automaker wants to bring to light its new technologies and the safety features installed in Yamaha scooters like the Start/Stop System, Smart motor-generator (SMG) and the side stand engine cut-off switch.

Additionally, the company says that the existing Yamaha customers who participate in this campaign and test ride the Yamaha 125 scooters stand a chance to win Yamaha merchandise.

The company, at the start of the year, had announced that it will no longer sell the 110cc scooters in India and instead, as those scooters get updated to the new BS-VI emission norms, will only be available in 125cc segment. As a result, its entry-level scooters are the 125cc versions of the Fascino and the Ray ZR.