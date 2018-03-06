Yamaha Motor India Inaugurates New Dealership in Pune

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the opening of its new dealership M/S MB Divine Mobility LLP in Pune, Maharashtra. Continuing brand’s aggressive network expansion drive to reach out to its vast customers in a more effective manner, this will be the 12th dealership in Pune and 41st in the state.Spread across 4400 sq. feet, this standalone store has been strategically chosen to meet the growing demand for two-wheelers in Maharashtra. The new outlet has been designed to provide a complete gamut of Yamaha’s offerings - to exhibit an entire range of bikes and scooters including all of its latest products along with a complete complement of sales, services and spare parts.Speaking on the occasion, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales, and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, “Yamaha is envisioned to offer rich experiences of excitement and style that comes along with superior technology. In India, two-wheelers positioned towards higher capacity is gaining popularity in the non-metro cities. Similarly, scooters have already made it big as customers in these markets are skewed towards style. For Yamaha, it is the right time, to begin with, regional expansions as the brand have everything to offer – be it powerful two-wheelers or stylish rides.Pune too is a growing market for Yamaha as demand is steep towards stylish scooters and higher-end motorcycles. It is a delight to launch M/S MB Divine Mobility LLP which is fully equipped with sales, service and spare parts support.”Recently, Yamaha launched the much awaited YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and the ABS technology enabled YZF-R3 in India at Rs. 1,25,000 and Rs 3,48,000 respectively (ex-showroom Delhi) to further boost its share in the premium and super sports segments.