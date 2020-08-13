Yamaha Motor India Rolls Out Online Platform for Two-Wheeler Sales in India

As customers are required to stay indoors and want to minimize their visit to the showroom, India Yamaha Motor has introduced online sales on its website with Virtual Store to enhance the buying experiences of its customers. The new website will have all the latest features like the Virtual Store with 360-degree view of the products along with the specification comparison between Yamaha Products bundled under the Buyers Guide option on the website.

The Yamaha dealerships will also provide their support in promoting the contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like WhatsApp etc. for communication with the customers. Through this website, customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase-related enquiries based on his/her requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “Digital is future, and our new website with VIRTUAL STORE is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalized customer services (One to one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. Yamaha’s philosophy to offer excitement that goes beyond the customer expectations will unfold a new chapter with the new Yamaha website as we accelerate the digital transformation of Yamaha’s retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal. Bringing more innovation to the concept, in future our customers will also be able to purchase apparels & accessories on the same platform thus providing a ready solution with enhanced buying experience. Our existing after sales activities like extended warranty offers and roadside assistance will be an added advantage to the customers.”

Yamaha will start the online sales module from Chennai and will cover 300 dealerships across the nation by the end of 2020.