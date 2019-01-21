English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamaha Motorcycles India Launches Updated FZ-Series, FZ25 and Fazer-25, Prices Start at Rs 95,000
Yamaha Motorcycle India has priced the FZ-FI at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the FZS-FI at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Updated Yamaha FZ-Series launched in India. (Image: Yamaha)
Yamaha has launched the all-new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS in India. Yamaha priced the FZ-FI at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the FZS-FI at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 3rd-generation FZ-Series bikes get the same air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC, 2-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected BLUE CORE engine seen on other Yamaha bikes as well. The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with the 149 cc engine gets new settings along with a compression ratio of 9.5:1 and delivering a maximum 13.2 PS power @ 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm torque @ 6,000 rpm.
The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI will also feature newly designed subframe, BOSCH single-channel ABS in the front wheel along with higher handlebar position, LCD instrument cluster, separate housings for LED headlight beams, rear disc brakes, FZ25 mudguards, newly designed plastic resin tank cover, sliding engine kill switch, main switch in the front of the tank and two-level seat with comfortable grab bars. The new FZS-FI will additionally feature a lower engine fairing, partly chrome finished air intake and exclusive colour schemes.
Updated Yamaha FZS-FI with ABS launched in India. (Image: Yamaha)
The introduction of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS followed the first launch of ABS enabled YZF-R15 Version 3.0 from the company in 2019. The newly launched models are introduced in India on the backdrop of The Call of the Blue, the new brand campaign launched by Yamaha in 2018. The FZ-F1 gets two colour options - Metric Black and Racing Blue while the FZS-FI gets three - Matt Black, Dark Matt Blue and Gray & Cyan Blue.
At the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, The excitement of The Call of the Blue continues with the launch of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS in India today as a part of its offering of extraordinary motorcycling experiences from Yamaha. Following the outstanding response from YZF-R15 Version 3.0 launched in the last year, the company is confident to further create a niche in the 150 cc class segment with the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI. The new launch from Yamaha will strengthen the companys presence in the deluxe class in India.
Yamaha launches the updated FZ-FI with ABS in India. (Image: Yamaha)
Furthermore, Yamaha also announced the launch of the FZ25 and Fazer-25 in India. Both the FZ25 and Fazer-25 come equipped with dual-channel ABS and the familiar 249 cc engine. Yamaha has priced the FZ25 at Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Fazer-25 has priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FZ25 gets three colour options - Matt Black, Cyan Blue and Dark Matt Blue while the Fazer-25 gets two colour options - Dark Matt Blue and Metallic Black.
