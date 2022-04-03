Yamaha MT-15 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours, and More

Yamaha MT-15: Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Yamaha, is known for its state-of-the-art designs and performance once the wheels touch the tarmac. The bikemaker is all set to launch its naked creation, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15, in India, and bike buffs are nothing but excited to get their hands on the handlebars.

Although the bike has been on the production line since 2018, it is yet to make its mark in the Indian motorcycle market. The launch of the bike is expected soon and is drool-worthy due to the fine-looking curves and performance that the company claims to offer the riders. The bike is expected to be agile in handling due to its lightweight frame.

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will be powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled SOHC engine. The powertrain will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox which allows the rider to cruise smoothly at low RPM even in higher gears. The amalgamation of the engine with the transmission ensures a balance between mileage and performance.

Price

The Yamaha MT-15 comes with a price tag that ranges between Rs 1.46 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh depending on the trim. The base variant is the Yamaha MT-15 BS-VI trim which hones the price tag of Rs 1.46 lakh followed by the Yamaha MT-15 Special Edition which is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh. The top-end variant of the bike, the Yamaha MT-15 Monster Energy (MotoGP Edition), will cost its buyers Rs 1.49 lakh.

Mileage

When it comes to the fuel efficiency of the Yamaha MT-15, the bike is expected to make the Indian customers fill with glee. As per the claims of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the bike is expected to offer a handsome mileage of 52 kilometres per litre of petrol. However, the mileage may change depending upon the terrain and driving conditions.

Features

The Yamaha MT-15 comes with a wide array of features that make the motorcycle stand out from its competitors. Starting with Bi-functional LED headlights that provide crystal clear vision even on the darkest roads, the feature list for the Yamaha MT-15 also includes Bluetooth support and dual-channel ABS.

Colour

The Yamaha MT-15 will be offered to its customers in four shades – Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, Ice Fluo Vermillion, and Moto GP edition. The price of the bike also differs on the basis of the colour of the bike with Dark Matte Blue the cheapest and Moto GP edition the costliest of all variants.

The hyper-naked Yamaha MT-15 looks even bulkier than it is due to the beefy 140mm wide radial rear tyre. In addition, the bike is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that provides the bike with adequate torque, even at low RPMs.

