Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel ABS
The Yamaha MT-15 is available in two colour options 1) Metallic Black and 2) Dark Matt Blue.
Yamaha MT-15. (Image: Yamaha)
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has launched the all new MT-15 (155 cc) in India today at Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida for Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MT-15 is available in two colour options 1) Metallic Black and 2) Dark Matt Blue.
The new MT-15 (155 cc) mounts a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 6-speed transmission, 155cc fuel-injected engine along with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. The engine produces 14.2 kW (19.3 PS) at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 14.7 N•m (1.5 kgf•m) at 8,500 rpm.
The new MT-15 gets A&S clutch, 140 mm width rear tyre and 282 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS. The MT-15 has a ground clearance of 155 mm, weight (with oil and a full fuel tank) of 138 kg, VVA system, a bypass type thermostat for the cooling system and a muffler with 3-stage expansion chamber.
Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies commented during the launch of the new MT-15, “Today’s customers look for variety and diverse range of products. We at Yamaha will always try to introduce new biking experiences to our customers & excite them with products & services that exceed customer expectations. Yamaha will offer 3 motorcycle series in India under “The Call of the Blue” campaign, the ‘R series’, ‘FZ series’ and the new ‘MT series’. With the new trends of motorcycling in India wherein the riders want diverse experiences with speed and controls, the entry of MT-15 is inevitable. The launch of the new MT-15 will further multiply the brand’s excitement as it would entice customers in exciting, stylish and sporty motorcycling with its unique torque and agility along with design excellence and engineering.”
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
