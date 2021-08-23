Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1.48 Lakh

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. today announced the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP inspired Edition of the MT-15 at Rs. 1,47,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all-new MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of the MT-15 retains the same 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with 6-speed transmission. It produces a maximum output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

It continues to pack in loads of features that include side-stand engine cut-off, an A&S clutch, single-channel ABS, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. It also features the Uni-level seat with grab bar, Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, Bi Functional LED Headlight, LED Tail-light, and an Under cowl. The MT-15 tips the scale at just weighs just 138 kgs (kerb).

Only last month, Yamaha launched the FZ25 MotoGP Edition for a price of Rs. 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The FZ25 is currently the most affordable quarter-litre motorcycle in the country courtesy of a massive price drop of close to Rs. 20,000 a few months ago. Back to the MT-15 MotoGP Edition, it gets the typical Monster Energy graphics on the fuel tank extension.

