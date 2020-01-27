Yamaha MT 15 Road Test Review: An Angry Face and Performance by the Bucket Load

A petrolhead's definition of a perfect performance motorcycle is quite clear. Looks, agility and the ability to smoke a motorcycle a segment above. In 2008, Yamaha’s decision to bring the R15 to India stirred up a storm in the 150-cc segment. With outright impressive performance and a premium price over the others, the bike carved out a niche for itself.

As the sales charts spoke for itself, Yamaha decided to carefully preserve the formula and better it on subsequent levels in the following generations. But the R15 and its charm have been a well-established fact and that’s not why we are here. Because what we have here today is its streetfighter twin, the MT 15.

So, without any further dramatic build-up, allow us to tell you what the motorcycle is all about. As the R15 was built for the track with impressive track potential, the MT 15 aims to take the same intentions to the streets. As a result, the approach has been slightly altered.

Yamaha MT 15. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

More than just an Angry Face and a Stubby Tail?

Are the looks unconventional? Yes. But is it out of character? Not one bit. Contrary to what it seems like, the MT 15’s compact LED headlamp provides apt illumination. The quality of materials used in the motorcycle screams premium with good fit and feel. Unlike the R15, the MT 15 gets a single seat set-up. What remains is the awkward sitting position for the pillion which is still a bit too high.

Yamaha MT 15 Instrument Cluster. (Image source: News18.com)

While a lot of the elements have been borrowed from its renowned sibling, the MT 15 lacks in a few aspects. For instance, the switchgear on the MT 15 is not the same as the R15, stepping down a rung in terms of quality. The instrument cluster is a negative display that provides proper visibility at pretty much every angle. The digital units come with a tachometer and show speed, gear position, fuel and trip meters which is sumptuous in every way.

The compactness is carried over the back with a stubby tail. The bike gets LED tail lamps that ups the premium feel by a huge margin. However, if you had to address the elephant in the room, or a kettle of fish, to be honest, it would be the grab-rail that, for the keen-eyed, might look a bit out of place.

We got our hands on a MT 15 covered in mat black which came with single tone wheels. However, one can also get neon highlights on the matte blue option. If you’re planning to buy one right away and paint the alloys on your own, you might want to hold your horses as Yamaha will soon be launching the BS-VI version of the motorcycle that finally comes with contrasting alloy wheels.

Yamaha MT 15. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Powerhouse powerful enough?

As we said before, the MT 15 shares its roots with the R15. Which means that powering the bike is the same 155-cc engine that outputs 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque. But the latter’s all-track formula might not have much usability on our godforsaken roads. Hence, Yamaha derived a new formula with a different approach. You see, the R15 strictly adheres to track disciplines and was made to thrive between chicanes, but the MT 15 tends to explore more. Unlike the R15 which keeps climbing the rev range to reach mind-boggling speeds, the MT 15 majorly focusses on mid-range acceleration. This combined with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology makes sure you overtake the inferior with an evil grin while consuming fuel like a vicar sipping his tea.

But the engine, as you might know, is just half the story told. Put a bike on the streets and there are a plethora of aspects that come into play. Starting with the MT 15’s riding position, the rear-set footpegs, the slightly raised handlebar and the relatively tall seat make up for an aggressive rider’s triangle that lets you trust the bike with all it can do. However, take this to a highway for longer rides, and you might find yourself occasionally resting your hand on the tank to stretch your back and shoulders.

Yamaha MT 15. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

All this power with an apt riding position needs to be properly delivered onto the tarmac, which is where the suspension comes into play. Suiting its purpose, the MT 15 ships with a telescopic suspension at the front and a monoshock at the rear that is set on a slightly stiffer side. While this helps with cornering confidence and other racy stuff, it might prove a bit bothersome on our roads. But the ones who would shell out cash on the motorcycle might not mind the same. The motorcycle’s stopping power comes with the same braking apparatus as the R15. However, unlike the latter, the MT 15 only gets a single-channel ABS.

Verdict

If we had to sum up the saga above in one paragraph, we would say that the MT 15 has all it takes to excite a true petrolhead. Looks, agility and the ability to smoke a motorcycle a segment above. But the buck does not end there. What might bother the Indian audience is the price. Yamaha has priced the bike at a mere Rs 3,000 less than the R 15. And in that, you can get a faired motorcycle that comes with dual-channel ABS. While we are still dark on details, the upcoming BS-VI norms would only bet at a higher price tag as against the current one. But keep that aside, and this bike is admittedly the true definition of a worthy pocket rocket.

