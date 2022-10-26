Yamaha MT-15 V2 Review: This Streetfighter Packs a Powerful Punch

Yamaha MT-15 V2, or Version 2.0 as Yamaha calls it, is one of the most sought-after motorcycles in the portfolio of the Japanese bikemaker in India. Recently, it was given a makeover in order to present it as a better overall package, hence the ‘2.0’ in the name. In short, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 is fascinating right from first glance, and here’s why.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Review: Design

Yamaha MT-15 V2 is the streetfighter version of the highly popular Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and borrows a lot from it. In the updated version that came in June, a few cosmetic updates were rolled out, including two new colour schemes namely Cyan Storm and Racing Blue along with the already existing Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black. Having only two colour options was a bit restrictive but now, with a larger variety of options for customers, it is a good addition by Yamaha. Our test unit was wearing Cyan Storm paint and I think it is the best-looking out of the four colour choices. A special mention goes to the tinge of blue on the alloy wheels which makes the MT-15 stand out amidst a sea of other motorcycles in the segment.

The face has been designed in a manner that it appears like a little ‘transformer’ with those twin-pod LED headlamps. The number plate positioning below the headlight complements the golden-coloured front suspension fairly well. The side profile is attractive too and belly pan is offered as a standard fitment. Riding on 17-inch alloy wheels with radial tubeless tyres, Yamaha has given the bike an LED tail lamp as well, however the indicators are not LEDs.

Yamaha bikes come with a reputation for superlative performance but with the MT-15, the company has showcased its design prowess too. It is one of the best-looking bikes currently in Yamaha’s portfolio as well as in the segment it is placed in.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Review: Features

One of the most impressive features is the Slipper Clutch which is a big convenience for riders as it enables smooth shifting of gears as a light clutch lever is quite helpful in preventing fatigue. Also, the side-stand with engine cut-off feature is quite helpful in case the rider engages gear with the stand down as the engine is cut off to prevent accidental acceleration.

If we talk about the biggest upgrade that the bike has received, is the new all-digital LCD instrument cluster with a speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge. It also displays information like gear position, fuel consumption, shift timing light, to name a few.

Pairing the smartphone with the bluetooth-enabled bike is simple and easy through the Y-connect app. It brings an array of information like incoming calls, missed calls, SMS, emails, and the phone battery level which is now accessible to the rider on the LCD instrument panel. This makes the ride convenient as it does not divert the focus of the rider from the road ahead and eliminates the need of stopping the bike and looking at the phone. In addition, the Y-Connect app also provides information about daily and monthly fuel consumption, last parking location, maintenance recommendations, and a few more. This is a welcome move by Yamaha but at the same time, the absence of a navigation system is a big miss.

Lastly, the plastic quality of the switches could have been better as they lack the premium touch.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Review: Ride and Handling

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 gets a single-piece seat which is 810 mm high. Being 5’7″, I found the seat height to be decently comfortable. However, for pillion riders, it doesn’t feel that comfortable as one ends up leaning into the rider and it could be tiresome during long rides. Also, the seat space for the pillion is quite less, as a matter of fact, the rear number plate is bigger than the seat space for the pillion.

Sitting on a Deltabox chassis, the motorcycle features telescopic upside-down front forks in golden finish while at the back, you have a monoshock suspension. While the front suspension has an impressive visual appeal, in everyday city condition which mostly includes broken roads and speed breakers, the suspension setup is definitely on the stiffer side. If we talk about the dynamics and cornering, the bikes surpasses expectations and emerges out as a champion. Yamaha has done well in ensuring that the rider do gets to enjoy the motorcycle thoroughly at higher speeds.

Coming to the brakes, the MT-15 V2 gets disc units at front as well as the rear along with a single-channel Bosch Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). We strongly believe that Yamaha should have offered a dual-channel ABS at least as an option. The braking system comes with improved stability and even during sudden braking, the bike doesn’t lose balance and the braking distance is also excellent.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Review: Performance

As compared to its predecessor, the MT-15 V2 is packed with slightly lower power output but partially higher torque delivery. The current model, is powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine which makes 18.2 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed transmission. Do note that if you wish to see the full-fledged performance of Yamaha MT-15 V2, take it to to the track where it is best suited.

At higher speeds, I could feel subtle vibrations on the handle as well as the foot pegs. During our testing, it returned impressive mileage of about 35-40 kmpl during normal city rides. The bike comfortably touches a top speed of 130-140 kmph and even at such high speeds, it is stable. The gearbox operates smoothly in sync with the engine and the gearshift is also robust.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Review: Verdict

Yamaha MT-15 V2 is priced in a range of Rs 1.64-1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it competes mainly against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The company has done well in terms of accentuating the visual appeal with new colour options and subtle upgrades. As far as the mechanical aspects go, It is the perfect sports bike with superb agility and brisk acceleration. However, lack of a navigation system and dual-channel ABS is a tad disappointing. Having said that, it completely serves the purpose for which it has been created and totally enthralls the target audience with its exceptional road presence.

