Yamaha Organizes Vehicle Refresh Campaign in Kerala

The Indian state of Kerala has been critically ravaged in the recent flood which occurred during the month of August 2018. Huge distortions of personal and public property are reported including damages in the two-wheelers. With an objective to support the customers of Kerala to restore normalcy and rehabilitating Yamaha two wheelers to normal performance through servicing & maintenance, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced the Vehicle Refresh Campaign in Kerala from August 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018.Yamaha vehicles which are either taken for rides in the middle of waterlogging or have submerged in the flood hit and rainfall affected areas will be serviced and repaired across all Yamaha authorized network in Kerala with 100% free labor including labor charges for engine repair. Further, inspection of spare parts in the Yamaha vehicles through 14 checkpoints have also been included in the resolution of the campaign.Mr. Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, “Yamaha Vehicle Refresh Campaign in Kerala through Yamaha authorized network will start from August 30, 2018 for flood-affected vehicles. It will support Yamaha customers to retrieve the normalcy and efficiency of the performance of Yamaha two-wheelers from mechanical disorders, thus ensuring safety. The Vehicle Refresh Campaigns will run till September 30, 2018 across all Yamaha authorized network in Kerala.”He also added that the check-up camp starting from August 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018 will also include 14 checkpoints and 100% free labor cost including labor charges for engine repair.