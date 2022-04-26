Yamaha R15 V4.0 2022 Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Yamaha R15 V4.0: Yamaha Motors India unveiled version four of its long-running R15 bike in September last year. The R15 V4.0 came with a series of design distinctions that included the use of a single bi-functional Class-D LED headlight that emphasised the presence of an M-shaped intake duct. Unlike other supersport bike models that predominantly use the forward slated design lines, the R15 V4.0 used a horizontal design like the YZF – R1, inheriting the DNA of Yamaha's R series.

If you have been looking to buy a bike with a mix of a sports bike, feel and practicality, the R15 V4 may is an option, you should consider. Here we simplify the R15 V4's range for you.

Colour and Price

Starting at Rs 1.76 lakh for the Metallic Red colour option, the R15 V4 range goes up to Rs 1.81 lakh for the Racing Blue paint variant. The Dark Knight colour option of the bike is available for Rs 1.77 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom Delhi.

Engine and Suspension

The R15 V4 derives power from a 155 cc, 4 stroke liquid cooled 4-valve engine that's tuned to deliver an output of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike uses an upside-down front fork with 37mm inner tubes, wherein the lower end (unsprung) is light, and the upper end (sprung) has thick outer tubes bolted to the chassis for higher rigidity. The new system equips the R15 V4 with more stability during braking along with improved comfort and cornering performance.

Features

R15 V4 is the first small-displacement Yamaha motorcycle with manual transmission to get Traction Control System. The system controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust the engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. It's also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick shifter for smooth, clutchless upshifts. It gets activated when the bike goes over 20 km/h, the engine is at or over 2,000 rpm and accelerating. Other key features of the bike include Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, a new LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF R1 with gear shift indicator and track and Street Mode. The bike has a Trip/Info button positioned on the right handlebar, to toggle between display modes and info is shown.

Other key features include a slipper clutch, Bypass type thermostat cooling system, Muffler with a 3-stage expansion chamber, a Deltabox frame, Linked-type Monocross rear suspension and Dual-Channel ABS.

