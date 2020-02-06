Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125 FI Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 66,730
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125 FI gets a digital instrument cluster in the higher-spec model along with disc brakes.
New Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Last year, Yamaha announced that it will no longer compete in the 110cc scooter segment in India and as part of that, they have discontinued the 110cc versions of the Yamaha Fascino and the Yamaha Ray ZR. However, instead of the two monikers to be killed off, the company decided to upgrade them to 125-cc offerings. Prices for the Ray ZR 125 begins at Rs 66,730 and Rs 70,730 for the Street Rally 125 FI.
the Ray ZR 125 comes with all-new styling with a lot more creases and edges. The new model will be the LED daytime running light placed at the handlebar, along with a small wind deflector that gives it a new look. Other than that, you get a digital instrument cluster if you go for the higher-spec model that also gets disc brakes and if you go for the lower variant, you get an analogue instrument cluster and drum brakes instead.
The new engine which is a 125cc engine and in order to meet the new emission norms, Yamaha has had to resort to using fuel injection which inevitably shoots the prices up as it is a superior technology. This engine puts out 8.2 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque which is not the segment best, but given that the scooter weighs 99 kilos (kerb), it shouldn’t be all that bad.
The Street Rally 125, on the other hand, comes with Maxxis off-road tyres. Also on offer are knuckle-guards and crash guards.
