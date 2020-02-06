Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125 FI Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 66,730

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125 FI gets a digital instrument cluster in the higher-spec model along with disc brakes.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125 FI Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 66,730
New Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Last year, Yamaha announced that it will no longer compete in the 110cc scooter segment in India and as part of that, they have discontinued the 110cc versions of the Yamaha Fascino and the Yamaha Ray ZR. However, instead of the two monikers to be killed off, the company decided to upgrade them to 125-cc offerings. Prices for the Ray ZR 125 begins at Rs 66,730 and Rs 70,730 for the Street Rally 125 FI.

the Ray ZR 125 comes with all-new styling with a lot more creases and edges. The new model will be the LED daytime running light placed at the handlebar, along with a small wind deflector that gives it a new look. Other than that, you get a digital instrument cluster if you go for the higher-spec model that also gets disc brakes and if you go for the lower variant, you get an analogue instrument cluster and drum brakes instead.

The new engine which is a 125cc engine and in order to meet the new emission norms, Yamaha has had to resort to using fuel injection which inevitably shoots the prices up as it is a superior technology. This engine puts out 8.2 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque which is not the segment best, but given that the scooter weighs 99 kilos (kerb), it shouldn’t be all that bad.

The Street Rally 125, on the other hand, comes with Maxxis off-road tyres. Also on offer are knuckle-guards and crash guards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram