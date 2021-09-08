Yamaha RayZR 125, RayZR Street Rally 125 with Hybrid Tech Launched at Rs 76,830

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced the launch of the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid in India. This launch comes after the launch of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid which the Japanese automaker launched in India in July 2021. The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid is priced from Rs 76,830 and the Yamaha Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs 83,830 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

As per the company, the standard Yamaha RayZR is targeted at unisex audiences in the 18-40 years age group and the Yamaha RayZR Street Rally is targeted towards unisex audiences in the 18-25 years age bracket looking for a scooter with aggressive styling.

The new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is powered by an air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125cc engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS at 6500 RPM and a maximum torque of 10.3 Nm at 5000 ROM. Both the scooters continue to weigh 99 Kg (kerb).

Similar to the Fascino 125 Hybrid, the new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid has a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System that gets an added functionality of Hybrid System, wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. An indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System, Automatic Stop and Start System. RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid & Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.

Other common features available on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid models include – pass switch, LED position light, multi-function key with seat opener, 110mm rear tyre and 21-litre under-seat storage.

In addition to this, the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid gets metal plates, coloured wheel stripes, brush guard and block pattern tyres.

Talking about Yamaha’s Bluetooth app, Yamaha Motorcycle Connect-X, it provides features like Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record and Hazard.

