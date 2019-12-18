Yamaha Recalls 7,757 Units of FZ-S V3 and FZ V3 Due to Absence of Side Reflectors

Yamaha has issued a voluntary recall of 7,757 units including the FZ-S V3 FI and FZ V3 FI due to the absence of side reflectors on the motorcycle. Yamaha stated that the recall will be applicable to units that were manufactured after October 2019. Affected customers, according to the company, will be informed through the dealerships they have purchased the bike from. Being a safety issue, Yamaha also confirmed that the addition will be free of charge.

Last month, Yamaha launched the BS-VI compliant version of the FZ-S V3 and FZ V3 in India. Inheriting FZ’s legacy and signature styling, the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI comes with a Blue Core concept-driven 149 cc engine with a compression ratio of 9.6:1 and delivering a maximum 12.4 PS power at 7,250 r/min and 13.6 N.m torque at 5,500 r/min. The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS-VI version will feature single-channel ABS in the front wheel and front & rear disc brakes along with negative LCD instrument cluster and a single piece two-level seat.

The V3 of FZ with ABS was introduced in India in January 2019. The new models were launched on the backdrop of The Call of the Blue, the new brand campaign launched by Yamaha in 2018. The company is looking forward to stimulating more excitement and sportiness in the Indian two-wheeler market by its new initiatives like The Call of the Blue that holds the promise of energizing the passion of motorcycling in India as per the global standards.

