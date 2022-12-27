Yamaha RX 100 All Set for Comeback in India with Bigger Engine, All You Need to Know

One of the most iconic Yamaha motorcycles in India has been the RX 100. The bike, in production from 1985 to 1996, was discontinued nearly 25 years ago. However, it continues to enjoy fandom among motorcycles enthusiasts in the country. There is still excessive demand for it in the used two-wheeler market.

The resurgence of the RX 100 nameplate in India had gone unmentioned by Yamaha up until this year. However, the Japanese bikemaker is now set to unveil a modernised version of the bike while maintaining the classic design. In a recent media interview, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha India, informed Zigwheels that the company will soon release a new motorcycle bearing the RX 100 nameplate.

Yamaha RX 100 has been highly regarded for its compact design, outstanding performance, and value for money factor. The RX100s that are currently in use or were used previously are known to have undergone plenty of modifications, from engine tuning to faster throttle by their owners.

Chihana claims that Yamaha is considering several options for a new motorcycle bearing the RX 100 nameplate. He did, even so, confirm that the new motorbike will be a performance-oriented machine, given the RX100’s cult status as a rapid commuter. Given the stricter BS6 emission norms, which forbid the use of a two-stroke motorcycle for road transportation, the new motorcycle would not have a two-stroke engine like that of the original RX 100.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer confirmed plans to bring the RX 100 in India in July next year. With a more contemporary aesthetic and a larger displacement engine, it will be a modernised version of the original bike.

Eishin Chihana had previously stated that the new RX 100 “should be an impactful package with a powerful engine and design."

The Japanese manufacturer may also opt for a contemporary neo-retro design aesthetic for the new Yamaha RX 100 to complement the vintage vibe of the original styling. Furthermore, to maintain its reputation as a fast motorcycle, Yamaha may opt to launch the new RX100 with a larger four-stroke engine instead of the 100cc one that was previously on the iconic bike.

