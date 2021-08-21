Yamaha RX135 Modified into a Modern Cafe Racer is an Enthusiast’s Delight

Seeing an old two-wheeler being modified into a new avatar is always a treat to the eyes of the bike buffs. Presenting another such treat is Agozee Kustoms that modified the Yamaha RX135 in a brand-new vogue. Yamaha RX135 was the buzz for the riders two decades ago. The model is not in production now but still entails a considerable demand in the market. If you’re one of the enthusiasts looking for the former celebrity of the Indian market, you can now make your dream come true as the Agozee Kustoms modified RX135 is available for sale. The bike is equipped with elements that make it look like a café racer.

The front view of the bike involves stock suspensions from Bajaj Pulsar 220, and the tyres of the vehicle are by CEAT with the spoked rims borrowed from Bajaj Avenger. The round shape of the headlights is still preserved; however, this time, they gleam with LED headlamps along with custom LED DRLs and turn indicators. In addition, clip-on handlebars have replaced the stock ape-hanger handlebars.

Coming to the side profile of the bike, the bike looks stunning in shades of grey and black. While the stock fuel tank sustains the original appearance, the straight crash guard, black engine protector, and the silver-coloured name protruding from the side covers give the bike a fresh new look. The seat is also custom-made and seats one person.

The exhaust in the original RX135 weighed a whopping 8kgs. However, folks at Agozee Kustoms have reduced the weight by 6kgs and have added a custom exhaust with a stylish muffler. The rear-wheel of the motorcycle is naked with no fender or mudguard to veil it. The overall combination looks exquisite. The engine remains the stock 132cc, boosting a maximum power of 14BHP and toque of 12.25 Nm.

According to Cartoq, the bike, with all the modifications, is priced at Rs 90,000. Interested buyers can get the bike delivered to any part of the country. Sound like a sweet deal, right?

