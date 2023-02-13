CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » Auto » Yamaha to Launch 2023 R15 V4, MT-15, FZ-X in India: Watch LIVE Here
1-MIN READ

Yamaha to Launch 2023 R15 V4, MT-15, FZ-X in India: Watch LIVE Here

By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:56 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Yamaha Bikes (Photo: Yamaha)

2023 Yamaha Bikes (Photo: Yamaha)

Yamaha will apparently introduce the 2023 versions of the R15 V4, MT-15 and FZ-X today in the Indian market, Watch live and latest updates at news18.com

Yamaha India will launch the 2023 R15 V4, MT-15 and FZ-X in the Indian market today. Reportedly, all these motorcycles will get OBD-2-compliant engines ahead of the BS6 Phase II emission norms coming into effect from April 1, 2023. In addition, the company is also expected to present the bikes with new features.

You can watch the launch by Yamaha, LIVE, here:

The 2023 R15 V4, MT-15 and FZ-X will be expensive by around Rs 3,000-5,000 as compared to the outgoing models.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
  1. Yamaha
  2. Yamaha FZ-X
  3. Yamaha MT-15
  4. yamaha R15
first published:February 13, 2023, 10:51 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 10:56 IST
Read More