Yamaha to Launch 2023 R15 V4, MT-15, FZ-X in India: Watch LIVE Here

Yamaha India will launch the 2023 R15 V4, MT-15 and FZ-X in the Indian market today. Reportedly, all these motorcycles will get OBD-2-compliant engines ahead of the BS6 Phase II emission norms coming into effect from April 1, 2023. In addition, the company is also expected to present the bikes with new features.

You can watch the launch by Yamaha, LIVE, here:

The 2023 R15 V4, MT-15 and FZ-X will be expensive by around Rs 3,000-5,000 as compared to the outgoing models.

