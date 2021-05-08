Yamaha Unveils Patent Drawings for Upcoming E01 Electric Scooter; Check Details Here

Japanese automobile major Yamaha has unveiled the concept images of its upcoming E01 electric scooter. The scooter was revealed as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show in the year 2019 and is expected to be a replacement for a standard 125 cc scooter. Yamaha also registered trademark applications for the 'E01' name earlier this year, implying that Yamaha is developing a production model of the E01 concept that was demonstrated before.

The recent patent applications registered in Japan explain some details of the technology that will be featured by E01, as well as the appearance of the production-ready model. While the pictures presented the basic design, it still was a concept and is expected to go through a range of changes to offer more practicality in the real world.

The head of the 'face', which seems like it should be a single headlamp, is basically an opening hatch that provides access to the scooter's charging socket. The opening is enveloped by LED marker lights which may increase the design appeal of the vehicle as well as furnish visible evidence of the bike's status of charge when it's plugged in a socket.

The significant changes include the headlamps, with two LED units installed in recesses below the nose. The concept vehicle featured considerably smaller and deeper-set rectangular lights and don't seem practical for a production-ready model.

Talking about the back of the vehicle, the fabric enveloped rear edge of the concept bike is absent, and has been substituted with a more traditional design. The pictures also reveal a detachable seat over normal plastic bodywork that covers the bike's storage section.

The new patent pictures have been revealed by the Japanese patent department, according to carandbike.com. The newest patent photos also exhibit a more efficient design with 'road-worthy' factors which are expected to be incorporated in the production model.

