Yamaha YZF-R1 Now Cheaper by Rs 2.56 Lakh, MT-09 Cheaper by Rs 1.32 Lakh

Yamaha MT-09. (Image: Yamaha)

India Yamaha Motors has reduced the prices of the Yamaha YZF-R1 and the Yamaha MT-09. The price of the Yamaha YZF-R1 has been reduced by Rs 2.56 lakhs. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 20.73 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 18.16 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yamaha MT-09 also witnessed a price cut of Rs 1.32 lakh. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 10.88 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 09.55 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).The price reduction comes after Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) announced that the customs duty of all CBU motorcycles is set at 50%. Before the announcement, the customs duty on motorcycles less than 800cc was 60% and more than 800cc was 75%. For Completely Knocked Down (CKD) bikes the customs duty has been brought down to 25% from 30%.The R1 and the MT-09 are Yamaha’s only big-bike offerings in the country currently. Various automakers such as Suzuki and Harley-Davidson have already reduced the prices of their models post the announcement of customs duty reduction.