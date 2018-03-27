English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yamaha YZF-R1 Now Cheaper by Rs 2.56 Lakh, MT-09 Cheaper by Rs 1.32 Lakh

The R1 and the MT-09 are Yamaha’s only big-bike offerings in the country currently.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:March 27, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yamaha YZF-R1 Now Cheaper by Rs 2.56 Lakh, MT-09 Cheaper by Rs 1.32 Lakh
Yamaha YZF-R1. (Image: Yamaha)
India Yamaha Motors has reduced the prices of the Yamaha YZF-R1 and the Yamaha MT-09. The price of the Yamaha YZF-R1 has been reduced by Rs 2.56 lakhs. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 20.73 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 18.16 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yamaha MT-09 also witnessed a price cut of Rs 1.32 lakh. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 10.88 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 09.55 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha MT-09. (Image: Yamaha) Yamaha MT-09. (Image: Yamaha)

The price reduction comes after Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) announced that the customs duty of all CBU motorcycles is set at 50%. Before the announcement, the customs duty on motorcycles less than 800cc was 60% and more than 800cc was 75%. For Completely Knocked Down (CKD) bikes the customs duty has been brought down to 25% from 30%.

The R1 and the MT-09 are Yamaha’s only big-bike offerings in the country currently. Various automakers such as Suzuki and Harley-Davidson have already reduced the prices of their models post the announcement of customs duty reduction.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You