English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamaha YZF-R1 Now Cheaper by Rs 2.56 Lakh, MT-09 Cheaper by Rs 1.32 Lakh
The R1 and the MT-09 are Yamaha’s only big-bike offerings in the country currently.
Yamaha YZF-R1. (Image: Yamaha)
India Yamaha Motors has reduced the prices of the Yamaha YZF-R1 and the Yamaha MT-09. The price of the Yamaha YZF-R1 has been reduced by Rs 2.56 lakhs. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 20.73 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 18.16 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yamaha MT-09 also witnessed a price cut of Rs 1.32 lakh. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 10.88 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 09.55 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).
Yamaha MT-09. (Image: Yamaha)
The price reduction comes after Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) announced that the customs duty of all CBU motorcycles is set at 50%. Before the announcement, the customs duty on motorcycles less than 800cc was 60% and more than 800cc was 75%. For Completely Knocked Down (CKD) bikes the customs duty has been brought down to 25% from 30%.
The R1 and the MT-09 are Yamaha’s only big-bike offerings in the country currently. Various automakers such as Suzuki and Harley-Davidson have already reduced the prices of their models post the announcement of customs duty reduction.
Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Yamaha MT-09. (Image: Yamaha)
The price reduction comes after Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) announced that the customs duty of all CBU motorcycles is set at 50%. Before the announcement, the customs duty on motorcycles less than 800cc was 60% and more than 800cc was 75%. For Completely Knocked Down (CKD) bikes the customs duty has been brought down to 25% from 30%.
The R1 and the MT-09 are Yamaha’s only big-bike offerings in the country currently. Various automakers such as Suzuki and Harley-Davidson have already reduced the prices of their models post the announcement of customs duty reduction.
Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Finally Spotted the Right Salman Khan!
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery