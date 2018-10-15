Yamaha YZF-R15 Modified to Look Like BMW S1000RR HP4 Race Limited Edition Bike Worth Rs 84 Lakh

Modified Yamaha YZF-R15. (Image: LeeAT Moto)

There’s no comparison between the Yamaha YZF-R15 and BMW HP4 Race and there are no two ways about it, until you go to Vietnam. LeeAT Moto, a custom motorcycle house from Vietnam has combined the two far-fetched motorcycles in a unique way. LeeAT Moto has modified the Yamaha YZF-R15 to look like a BMW HP4 Race.This is a strange marriage between a communal motorcycle and a superbike. What the custom house has done is removed the rear-view mirrors, turn indicators, headlight, tail light and numberplate holder as the BMW S1000RR HP4 Race limited edition motorcycle is not a road-legal bike and doesn’t get all of these things. At the front, the modified R15 gets a multi-colour windscreen.The stock body panels have been replaced with aggressively designed body panels matching the design of the BMW HP4 Race. The fuel tank on the bike gets blue highlights near the filler cap and looks even more aggressive. The BMW badge on the fairing provides the bike an authentic look. The visible carbon-fiber bits problem has been resolved with help of decals.The modified R15 gets a clip-on handlebar. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down telescopic front fork that looks similar to the Ohlins FGR 300 seen on the HP4 Race. The exhaust on the bike is also replaced. The braking department on the bike remains the same, however, it does get Brembo sourced brake master cylinder.The Yamaha R15 used for the modification is the older-gen, V2.0 and is easily available in the used bike markets.