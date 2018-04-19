English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Modified With Monster Energy Body Graphics Spotted at a Dealership

The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been spotted at a dealership with a matte black paint job having Monster energy body graphics.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Modified With Monster Energy Body Graphics Spotted at a Dealership
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been spotted with a new paint scheme at a dealership. (Photo Courtesy: Maxabout)
The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been one of the most highly anticipated motorcycles in India and has everyone talking about it ever since it was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo held in Delhi at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). We rode the new Yamaha R15 at a race track and were left impressed by its sporty characteristics. Currently available in two colour options – Thunder Grey and Racing Blue, the R15 has been spotted at a dealership sporting a matte black paint finish coupled with Monster Energy racing graphics.

Yamaha-R15-V3-Monster-Energy-front(Photo Courtesy: Maxabout)

The motorcycle was spotted in the Chennai region and the customisation has been done by the dealer. Although, the motorcycle is not for sale and it is said that the motorcycle has been given this treatment so it can be showcased at Yamaha Racing events. The key attraction includes the Monster logo at the front and bright green highlights across the body.

Yamaha-R15-V3-Monster-Energy-side(Photo Courtesy: Maxabout)

The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled fuel injected engine that comes with VVA technology and paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It produces 19.31 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It also gets a slip and assist clutch. The new R15 was put on a serious diet as the kerb weight has now brought down 137kg, however that has also reduced fuel tank capacity at 11 litres.

Also Watch:


Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You