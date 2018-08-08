Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000

Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

Yamaha India has silently hiked prices of its new third-generation Yamaha YZF R15 by Rs 2000. Launched at the Auto Expo 2018 for Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Yamaha R15 V3 is now priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The company hasn’t revealed any reason for the price hike as of now. It is also expected that Yamaha India will launch the MotoGP version of R15 V3 next month.Powered by a new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled fuel injected VVA engine, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike now produces 19.31 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It also gets a slipper and assist clutch. The R15 v3.0 was put on a serious diet as the kerb weight has now brought down 137kg, however that has also reduced fuel tank capacity at 11 litres.In terms of looks and designs, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 gets LED headlamps, new digital instrument cluster, upside down forks up front and hazard lamps. The bike is available in two colour options - Racing Blue and Thunder grey.The bike was already available in the international market and to keep the costs low in India, The bike uses regular telescopic front forks instead of the costlier upside down units on the foreign version. The same is the case with the tyres, which are cheaper MRF Zappers. The aluminium pillion footpeg assembly is also replaced with steel ones on the Indian model.