Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Road Test Review: India’s Best Entry-Level Track Motorcycle

In 2008, the FZ 150 raced past our expectations of an affordable offering that can make do with our tiring city commutes while overtaking the guy that rev bombed you at the last signal. It was everything that a beginner ever needed.

You see, before the FZs, the crown jewel for Yamaha was its two-stroke motorcycles. The bikes that defined ‘cool’, while being a sensible option for anyone who craved for that grave thrill.

Motorcycles like the RX 100 and the RD 350, grounded firm roots for Yamaha as a brand that could really rev our hearts. But that faded out, and Yamaha didn’t have much to go on in the performance segment until they gave us the bike we truly deserved, the R15.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Styling and Design

The third-gen R15’s was designed in tandem with the styling that made its elder sibling, R1 such an irresistible motorcycle. Major cues that have been derived from Yamaha’s flagship are a few elements like the tank’s gills, the clamp's hollow slots and the visor.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

The design is proportionate that made the bike look a segment above. The front fascia is made up of a twin LED setup that provides ample illumination at night. The rear too gets LED treatment and adds to the sharp styling. The tail of the R15 sports a similar design as its litre-class sibling. However, practicality is not that great as the pillion seat is still considerably higher compromising the comfort.

The motorcycle also gets a good instrument cluster that is different from the negative-display unit on the MT-15. The cluster in question includes information such as gear-position, speed, tachometer and two-trip meters.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

If we had to nitpick, we did find a few exposed gaps between panels and the plastic, while it seemed premium on the outside, the gaps revealed the substantially thin material. But zoom out and the overall build of the bike is far better but a drop from what we saw in the first generation.

Performance And Riding

Let’s begin with the jargons and a few numbers on paper. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a new 155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC four-valve motor that comes with a new intake and exhaust system, and the cool Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). It produces 19bhp and 15Nm of torque.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

In simple terms, the VVA in the motorcycle keeps things accessible in the low-end revs, while reserving the galloping surge at the higher revs, that made the motorcycle popular in the first place. This ensures that up until about 7,500 rpm the R15 returns better efficiency with a surge of power that kicks in beyond that.

The bike also gets a slipper-clutch that ensures quick downshifts with no pain through its six-speed gearbox. This combined with a capable engine and a good set of tyres makes up for Yamaha’s holy formula of a fast 155-cc motorcycle.

The refinement in the engine is decent, but we did notice a little buzz seeping onto the footpegs a bit close to the redline. This, however, is not a deal-breaker in any way.

Cycle Parts, Ergonomics and Riding

The low-set clip-on and a taller seat make up for an extremely committed posture that inspires confidence when attacking corners. However, this might be a setback when navigating through bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Out of all the R15s ever made, the V3.0 gets the fattest tyres that have not compromised the sharpness in handling in any way. The bike dips into corners telepathically, while being able to carry more speed out of it. The sticky Metzeler’s at the back and the MRFs at the front proves to be a worthy addition and makes a good case of putting all of R15 on the tarmac.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

When the motorcycle was launched, the only thing that was missing from the package was Upside Down (USD) forks at the front and ABS. However, a while after it was launched, Yamaha graced the bike with the latter. The R15 does not get steel braided brake lines, which made the brakes feel a bit mushy during spirited riding.

Also Watch:

In terms of suspension, the non-adjustable front unit is set up on a slightly stiffer side which does not shy from absorbing tiny undulations of our roads. The rear set-up, similarly, comes as a non-adjustable unit too and provides good damping.

Verdict

The R15 indeed exemplifies a capable and well-built machine. And the few setbacks that we talked earlier, does not seem to be a deal-breaker once you glance at the good things. In spite of being the most powerful motorcycle in the 150cc-segment in India, the R15 is not intimidating in any way for a beginner. This, along with a VVA that improves fuel-efficiency, makes up for a bike that could fit the purpose of a street bike.

